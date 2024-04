Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Court was established by the Electoral Commission Act of 1996. The Electoral Court oversees the conduct of elections and the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The headquarters are located at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, however, the court may hear cases anywhere in the country.

The Electoral Court enforces rules for prohibited conduct and holds any person accountable for prohibited behaviour, which could be a fine or imprisonment.