Explainer Video | TikTok “Doctor” Matthew Bongani Lani

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU) has fingered the Gauteng Department of Health as being partly to blame for popularising the bogus “Doctor” Matthew Bongani Lani.

Lani who was practising medicine in Johannesburg has recently been exposed as a fake doctor who has no qualifications.

He claimed to have a medical degree from Wits University, however the university refuted this. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has also distanced itself from him, saying he is not registered with the Council.

HAITU General Secretary Lerato Mthunzi accuses the Department of not knowing the very people it employs.

“The DOH went onto book and even made the video of the bogus doctor viral on June 16th. It cannot be now that the HPCSA and institutions of higher learning are revealing that this person is not a doctor that the department wants to climb on that band wagon. They are a department that has been made aware of us by a trade union that there is a number of bogus doctors and other healthcare workers that are practicing in our system which compromises patients that we treat”.

Below is an explainer video on TikTok “Doctor” Matthew Lani:

