Reading Time: < 1 minutes

GEO Week and Ministerial Summit taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, from 6-10 November 2023. The theme for this year is The Earth Talk, which focuses on sharing and using Earth observation data to tackle the growing impact of climate change and the loss of biodiversity worldwide.

Below is an explanatory video on what the Geo Week and Ministerial Summit are all about:





WHAT IS GEO SUMMIT ALL ABOUT? by SABC Digital News