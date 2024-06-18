Experts urge men to get screened during Men’s Health Month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Experts are urging men to get screened for illnesses as the country observes Men’s Health Month this June.

According to the government, South African men experience a greater share of the total fatal and non-fatal burden of disease, dying at a younger age than women and more often from preventable causes.

South African Medical Association (SAMA) Chairperson, Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, says there continues to be a tendency for men not to seek medical assistance even when needed.

Mzukwa says, “Looking at our history and back at COVID, stats are showing us that most people that died are men. This could be due to many reasons, perhaps they have other medical illnesses – chronic conditions that they are living with but also there is a tendency among men to not seek medical attention when they need it. We don’t know the reason for that, but that is something we have been struggling with.”

PODCAST | Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa’s interview on Newsbreak on LotusFM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>