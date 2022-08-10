Experts say that lack of maintenance of government buildings is a ticking time bomb that can lead to more disasters and accidents.

They have commended the Reserve Bank’s decision to renovate its building to create a green building to fit into a greening project it has started. They have called on other government departments to follow suit.

The Reserve Bank says that the decision to opt for a green building is in line with its overall new strategy of creating a green economy. The initiative has already started with ensuring energy efficiency in the building.

“Yes, we are considering our own carbon footprint and we are trying to green the building as much as we can”, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Experts say that Government buildings should be maintained on at least a quarterly basis, as it will become expensive for maintenance to be done if it is kept for a longer period of time.

They say that failure to do so is likely to affect the safety of workers and the public that goes to these offices to obtain services. And that maintenance is more efficient and cheaper than moving from one building to the other.

“We are basically waiting for a disaster to happen, they are very dangerous and one cannot guarantee the safety of some of the members,” says Sam Moleshiwa from the National Black Constructors Allied Traders.

They have reiterated that lack of maintenance affects the structure of the buildings and has led to some buildings being completely dilapidated in some parts of the country.

Reserve Bank building intends to go green: