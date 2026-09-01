Expert witness to testify on Ntuli cellphone records in Meyiwa trial

An expert witness is expected to testify on cellphone records of the late Mabhungu Ntuli when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered on Monday that an expert witness be called to assist the court in considering the cellphone records.

The state says the cellphone records contradict accused number three Mthobisi Mncube’s version that he was with Ntuli on the day Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014.

The state argues that Ntuli’s cellphone movements do not match Mncube’s account of where they were.

Judge Mokgoatlheng says the defence will also have an opportunity to cross-examine the expert.

“I make an order that the invocation of Section 186 of the Criminal Procedure Act should assist this court in coming to a just conclusion on the law and on the facts, by the assistance of an expert witness, who I am advised Mr Golela has to give evidence. When he gives evidence in this court, obviously, he takes an oath. And it’s obviously after taking that oath, he undergoes cross-examination by all the counsel here. He’ll be cross-examined on his evidence. And he has the right to consult. He has the right to prepare his defence, and if he wants to lead his defence in rebuttal, he’s got the right to do that,” says Mokgoatlheng.

– Report by Lerato Makola