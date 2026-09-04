Meyiwa trial: Expert witness testifies on Ntuli cellphone records

A cellphone and data expert from Vodacom, Tsholanang Golele, is expected to continue with his testimony at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Golele testified on Wednesday to assist the court in deciding whether additional evidence on the cellphone records of the late Mabhungu Ntuli should be allowed.

This is as the state seeks to use the records to cross-examine accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

The state has asked to bring additional evidence after Mncube stated he was with Ntuli on the 26th of October 2014, the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Golele told the court that once records are requested by officials, the extracted information is permanently archived electronically.

“The information is only retained for a period of 3 years. That’s requested for a time period of the proceedings; this cannot be retrieved from the system. Once Vodacom receives a request to access, supply and extract phone data-related information from a law enforcement agency, this extract is permanently electronically archived. The way the data is stored and protected ensures its integrity and makes it reliable,” adds Golele. –Reporting by Lerato Makola

Meyiwa Murder Case | Vodacom cellphone & data expert testifies