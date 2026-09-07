Experienced squad named for SA’s 3-match ODI series against Aussies

The national selectors have named a strong 16-player squad for South Africa’s three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia starting in Durban on the 24th of this month.

Temba Bavuma will captain an experienced side that sees the return of Lions fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, to the 50-over squad. He last played ODI cricket for South Africa at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who’s still recovering from an injury, was not considered for selection.

Opening batter Aiden Markram will miss the opening match of the series but the inclusion of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi provides sufficient backup.

Australia’s tour to South Africa will also include three test matches.