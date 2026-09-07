Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Experienced squad named for SA’s 3-match ODI series against Aussies

  • Captain Temba Bavuma in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia vs South Africa match in Lucknow, India on 12 October 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The national selectors have named a strong 16-player squad for South Africa’s three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia starting in Durban on the 24th of this month.

Temba Bavuma will captain an experienced side that sees the return of Lions fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, to the 50-over squad. He last played ODI cricket for South Africa at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who’s still recovering from an injury, was not considered for selection.

Opening batter Aiden Markram will miss the opening match of the series but the inclusion of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi provides sufficient backup.

Australia’s tour to South Africa will also include three test matches.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News