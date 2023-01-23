African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom has recruited people with expertise to assist the ailing power utility.

Eskom is currently implementing stages three and four rolling blackouts.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal PEC meeting in Pietermaritzburg.

He says a number of South Africans have also offered their expertise to assist Eskom with its generation capacity.

“The systems have weakened at Eskom. Most of the old, experienced managers have left and we have a new cohort of good managers who have come to the fore. But they themselves have said that they need assistance, support and mentoring. We have been doing crowd recruitment.”

“Many South Africans have been coming to the fore and saying we are prepared to help. Some of that crowd recruitment are experienced people who used to work there and are well-trained. They have been coming to the fore and saying they will lend assistance,” adds Ramaphosa.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa addresses Eskom, rolling blackouts at KwaZulu-Natal’s ANC PEC meeting