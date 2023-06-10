Motorists travelling on the R21 southbound in Ekurhuleni are advised to expect delays following a crash between a truck and two cars.

Three lanes are currently closed to traffic as a result and traffic is backing up. Three people sustained minor injuries and have been transported to hospital for further medical care.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Marie Mashishi, “R21 direction south between R25 and R23, an articulated truck that was carrying livestock overturned and collided with two motor vehicles. Three patients sustained slight injuries and were taken to different hospitals around Kempton Park. However, three lanes are closed, motorist are urged to approach the scene with caution.”