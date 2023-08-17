Police officer Thabo Mosia says all the swabs and exhibits he collected from the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene were sealed and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Mosia is testifying in the footballer’s murder trial in the high court in Pretoria about the evidence he gathered from Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

Five men are on trial for the murder, they’ve all pleaded not guilty.

The evidence that Mosia collected included a hat that was allegedly worn by one of the intruders as well as a bullet jacket

“I transported all the exhibits to FSL, the forensic science lab. I handed the exhibit by hand, I started in the bilology section and went to ballistic. I received the acknowledgement,” he adds.

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 17 August 2023: