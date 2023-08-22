As leaders of the BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, converged in Johannesburg on Tuesday for the summit, hundreds of exhibitors are showcasing their products at the BRICS Trade Fair, taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

From drone manufacturers, construction companies, and food producers from the African continent to state arms manufacturing company Denel, these are some businesses that are hoping to make an impact in the market post the BRICS Summit.

The exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing goods and services from the BRICS countries as well as business-to-business interaction aimed at increasing intra-BRICS trade and investments.

South Africa is hosting the 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg this week.

The BRICS Business Forum kicked off today under the theme ‘Making Accelerated Growth and Sustainable Development a Reality’.

The forum involves a number of key panel discussions.

Some of the discussions include a focus on trade and investment, a just energy transition, as well as helping to boost the fortunes of small businesses, among other issues.

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was also showcasing some of its technological advancements.

Russian robotics manufacturing company TRIK says it hopes to make a meaningful impact in the innovation and technology sector.

The company manufactures robotic kits for the general and vocational educational sectors.

TRIK representative says children as young nine-years-old can learn coding through their company’s software and be able to operate these robotics.

The BRICS Trade Fair was officially opened by Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel alongside his BRICS counterparts.

GALLERY below: