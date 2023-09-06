President Cyril Ramaphosa says the executive has no intention to interfere in the work of the judiciary.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He was asked about how the executive can strengthen relations with the judiciary while still adhering to judicial independence.

“We respect the independence of the judiciary. One of the proposals on the table that we are going to discuss with the judiciary is how best [can we strengthen the judiciary]. Because the executive has no wish whatsoever to interfere with the work of the judiciary.”

“It has no wish whatsoever to stop the judiciary from executing its task. If anything, our overriding wish is for the judiciary to continue doing its work in whatever way and to have the requisite independence that it needs,” adds Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa answers oral questions in Parliament: