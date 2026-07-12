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Excitement mounts over rail road revival

  • The train on its historic trip
  • Image Credits :
  • Ceres Rail Company Facebook
Sagree Chetty

Train enthusiasts have been taken on a historical trip through breath-taking scenery between George and the Great Brak River in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

It’s the first time the line has been used since 2010. Around 2300 passengers were there for the experience. Train tourism is experiencing a revival in the Garden Route and other parts of the Western Cape.

While several routes have been launched from Mossel Bay, this is the first one from George. It’s a collaboration between Atlantic Rail, the Ceres Rail Company and Transnet.

Erasmus Smith travelled all the way from Gqeberha for the experience and said, “We woke up at 03:00 this morning and we hit the road at 04:00 and arrived here at 7.45. I experienced this when I was younger. I especially came through for the children to give them the experience because I don’t know if there’s still going to be a chance like this in the future. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

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