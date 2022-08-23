Excitement is building as runners from across the globe head into the final few days of preparations ahead of this weekend’s 95th Comrades Marathon.

This Sunday’s down run starts at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

Runners from 70 different countries are participating with over 14 000 South Africans.

55-year-old Abdullah Mohammed is from Bonela in Durban, and will be taking on his 10th Comrades.

He says the race demands a great deal of mental strength.

“I am over-excited. I love comrades. I love long distance. I love the atmosphere on the road and the spectators, the motivation you get from people. It is something I feel that every person should experience at least once in their life,” adds Mohammed.

