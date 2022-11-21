The City of Cape Town says the taxi strike has so far had limited impact city-wide, except for the Khayelitsha area where law enforcement agencies have been dealing with a number of civil unrest incidents since daybreak.

This as a two-day strike by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) commenced on Monday morning in a bid to get the provincial government to resume the Blue Dot Taxi programme.

The project will be stopped at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says three buses have been set alight, another one hijacked and several roads closed.

Smith says members have now been placed on the buses to ensure the safety of commuters.

“Cowardly attacks were launched on some public transport vehicles earlier this morning in Khayelitsha when two Golden Arrow buses and a MyCiti bus were burnt out. It has become the norm for certain role players within the public transport sector to attempt to destroy the competition and burn out competing public transport vehicles.”

The area remains tense. No injuries have been reported. Scores of commuters have also been left stranded.

