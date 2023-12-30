sabc-plus-logo

Ex-Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter KCI passes away

  • Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli "KCI" August.
  Image Credits :
  • X@lupingcayisa
Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli “KCI” August has died.

His family said in a statement that the media personality was found dead at his home in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mthobeli was a decorated radio broadcaster who enthralled audiences across South Africa with his unique style of presenting.

