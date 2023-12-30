Ex-Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter KCI passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli “KCI” August has died.

His family said in a statement that the media personality was found dead at his home in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mthobeli was a decorated radio broadcaster who enthralled audiences across South Africa with his unique style of presenting.

It is with great sadness that the August family announces the passing of their son Mthobeli KCi August. pic.twitter.com/EslNKof3AF — @luphumlongcayisa (@lupingcayisa) December 29, 2023