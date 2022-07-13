The multi-million-rand fraud case involving five former Transnet executives, including former Group Chief Executive Siyabonga Gama, has been postponed to 29 August.

The matter was heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court.

Gama together with former Transnet acting group chief financial officer Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian Asset Management current director Daniel Roy, are all currently out on bail.

They are accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Businessman Kuben Moodley who was arrested in September last year, joined the accused in court.

NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID), spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says the case has been postponed for further investigations.

“This forms part of the State Capture leg that we are investigating. This pertains to one particular transaction of about R93.4 million which pertains to Trillian as well as Transnet. The former heads of Transnet stand accused of signing off or approving that particular payment.”

“The contractor Trillian stands accused of receiving that [money]. What we are alleging, [is the] falsifying that particular amount. We are going after what we believe are the key persons in terms of the capture of Transnet,” explains Seboka.

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearance: