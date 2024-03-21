Ex-Steinhoff CEO given a month to pay penalty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has until the 19th of next month to pay the R475 million administration penalty that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has imposed on him.

An investigation found Jooste, alongside Dirk Schreiber to have disseminated false and misleading statements regarding Steinhoff International Holdings Limited and Steinhoff International Holdings NV.

A criminal case has also been opened with the National Prosecuting Authority. The Reserve Bank has frozen Jooste’s assets.

The Commissioner at FSCA, Unathi Kamlana says, “This conduct meant that investors base their assessment of Steinhoff international prospects on false, incomplete, or misleading information, which resulted in material destruction of value estimated to run in the hundreds of millions of rand in losses, including losses suffered by various pension funds.”

