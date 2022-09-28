A former Free State MEC is set to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court over the Estina Dairy farm scandal.

The multi-million rand project was established by the provincial Department of Agriculture to empower black farmers.

At the time, it was said the project would contribute to the local economy in Vrede and improve the livelihoods of residents.

However, in 2013 it became apparent that the project was mismanaged and it was used to siphon money to the Gupta family.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sindi Twala says, “We can confirm that a former MEC is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. The accused is expected to appear on charges of fraud, theft as well as money laundering and corruption. The appearance is expected at 9am this morning (Wednesday).”

Postponement

On Tuesday, the Free State Estina dairy farm fraud case involving two men linked to the Gupta family was postponed yet again in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The case was postponed to March 27, 2023, for trial.

The accused face three counts of fraud relating to an overpriced pasteurising plant at the farm.

They allegedly inflated the price to over R37 million and lied about its country of origin.

The duo also face corruption-related charges and the contravention of the International Trade Administration Act and the contravention of the Exchange Control Act.

VIDEO: The accused received R10 000 bail each on February 1, 2022:

