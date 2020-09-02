Last year, Bosasa's former COO Angelo Agrizzi claimed Mokonyane received cash bribes among other things to secure lucrative government tender.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture resumes on Wednesday morning with evidence related to Bosasa and the Vrede Dairy Farming Project.

First on the stand will be the former personal assistant to Bosasa’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi. She will be followed by the former Chief Financial Officer of the Free State Department of Agriculture.

Contradictory testimony

Last month, a Guest House owner testified at the State Capture Commission that his establishment hosted former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s 40th birthday. The witness testified the event was paid for by Bosasa with the former COO as the organiser.

At the time Mokonyane was Gauteng’s MEC for Community Safety. But this contradicts her testimony at the Commission where she denied ever hosting a party sponsored by Bosasa.

Last year, Angelo Agrizzi claimed Mokonyane received cash bribes among other things to secure lucrative government tenders and to shield the company from criminal prosecution.

In the video below is Bosasa related evidence given at the State Capture Inquiry: