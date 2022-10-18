FIFA president Gianni Infantino re-iterated next month’s World Cup in Qatar will be for everyone, as some of the tournament’s top officials gathered in Doha on Monday.

Addressing a news conference in a recorded video, Infantino said the tournament can help “bring the world together” and that fans would be an important part of that process.

“Let me repeat it clearly, everyone will be welcomed to the tournament, regardless of their origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality,” he said.

Rights groups have previously called out Qatar for its stance against homosexuality, while Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup, has said LGBTQ+ fans coming into the country would not have to worry about “persecution of any sort”, describing Qatar as a “tolerant country”.

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer’s global showpiece tournament, is preparing to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup.

Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighbouring countries like tourism hub the United Arab Emirates and fly into Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.

The director general of Qatar’s World Cup organising committee, Yasir Al Jamal, told the news conference that two million room nights have been sold and that Qatar has added an additional 30 000 rooms to accommodate last-minute ticket sales.

Many hotel rooms in Doha will be occupied by soccer teams, their support staff and World Cup officials.

Japan will be the first team to arrive for the tournament on November 7.