A business owner in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, has pleaded with Eskom technicians not to disconnect illegal connections.

Billy Lombard, who owns a plastic bottle manufacturing business, says dwellers will burn down his factory in protest.

They have illegally connected at a mini substation located inside Lombard’s factory.

Eskom technicians in Gauteng accompanied by the police and private security, a clamping down in illegal electricity connections in Alexandra.

Lombard elaborates, “I’m telling you now, every single company on this road will be on fire. If I was in Eskom’s shoes, I would talk to the guys and see if there’s some solution we can come to. So, the solution now is burning down my R6 million factory. If you come here tomorrow, you will find this factory and that one burned to the ground. They have told me many times that if they cannot have electricity, no one else on the road can have electricity.”