Everton have named former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, replacing Frank Lampard, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 51-year-old succeeds Lampard, who was sacked last week after a poor run of form left the team in a relegation battle.

“It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track,” Dyche said in a statement.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.”

Lampard was appointed in January 2022 after managing his former club Chelsea and Derby County, in the second tier.

Everton had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.

Lampard’s last game in charge was last weekend’s 2-0 league defeat by West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the standings on 15 points after 20 games, above Southampton on goal difference and two points adrift of the safety zone.

Dyche has been out of work since last April when he was sacked by Burnley, where he transformed the fortunes of the Lancashire club during his nearly 10 years in charge.

He was the longest-serving English top flight manager when he was relieved of his duties as Burnley headed towards relegation last season.

During Dyche’s tenure Burnley were promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Dyche had previously coached Watford for one season in 2011-12 before joining Burnley.