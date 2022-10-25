AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been inundated with attending events, hosting prominent guests as well as speaking on issues concerning his nation and the country since he was officially recognized as the King of AmaZulu nation.

Misizulu ascended to the throne after the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March, last year.

He was recognised as the King-elect of the AmaZulu nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consultation with the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal of that time.

One of Misuzulu’s first official public event was the Battle of iSandlwana in January this year where he addressed the commemoration of the Battle in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

In his address, he emphasised the importance of protecting culture and being proud of the Zulu history and heritage:



His next public appearance was when he visited flood affected residents in Durban after devastating floods killed over 300 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in July.

Misuzulu visited the area of Tshelimnyama, west of Durban where the King expressed shock at the sheer damage caused by the floods: King Misuzulu’s next public engagement and most significant one was during his ‘ukungena esibayeni’ – entering the kraal ceremony in August. This was a momentous occasion which solidified his position as the new AmaZulu King.

KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma, north of KwaZulu-Natal was alive with song, dancing and festivities as thousands of Zulu maidens, amabutho, guests and dignitaries descended on the palace to celebrate King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini’s entering the kraal ceremony.

Sights and sounds from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s entering the kraal ceremony:

Thousands to attend ”Entering of the Kraal” ceremony by King Misuzulu:



In the beginning of September, King Misuzulu along with the Zulu Royal Family hosted the first of two Umkhosi Womhlanga – Reed Dance at EmaChobeni Royal Palace.

The sacred ceremony was revived by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1984 as a way to fight social problems facing young girls, including teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The Emachobeni Royal Palace in Northern KwaZulu-Natal is a hub of activities ahead of the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga – Reed Dance taking place today. Thousands of maidens are expected to attend the event. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/yR1P1evErk — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022

The maidens sing and dance as they make their way to a field nearby. They will wait for the reeds to be handed to them from members of the Zulu Royal Family #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/9UC23Y3xby — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022

Umkhosi Womhlanga at the Emachobeni Royal Palace at Ingwavuma:

Two weeks later, King Misuzulu hosted the second Umkhosi Womhlaga- Reed Dance at eNyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. this even was attended by over 50 000 Zulu maidens.

Prince Thulani Zulu described Umkhosi Womhlanga as a sacred prayer to the Gods.

Zulu Family spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu says uMkhosi Womhlanga is a sacred ceremony and a prayer to the Throne #ReedDance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/buj1SBN5PE — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 17, 2022 AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini arrives and accepts reeds presented to him: The King’s next official was when he hosted Umkhosi Welembe celebrations in KwaDukuza, North of Durban. Umkhosi Welembe commemoration, formerly known as King Shaka Day is celebrated on Heritage Day to highlight Shaka Zulu’s legacy. Commemorating Umkhosi Welembe: Shaka Day The king has held a significant number of public engagements and gatherings at KwaKhangela Royal Palace since Umkhosi Welembe took place. Various political heads from different political parties have had an audience with the King.