British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.

“Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it, I’m afraid, washes up on our shores as well and I expect that we will feel those effects in due course,” Johnson told reporters on Monday.

Asked about the risk to Britain’s vaccine programme from European Union threats to ban exports of the vaccine to the UK, Johnson said he did not think that that would happen.

“I’m reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months, they don’t want to see blockades, I think that’s very very important,” the Prime Minister said.

Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, he said, confirming that the plan to ease restrictions in line with the roadmap was on track.

Meanwhile the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic.

South Africa warned of a possible third wave of COVID-19:

The association says further heavy lockdown regulations could cause businesses in the sector to close down.

FEDHASA’s Chairperson Rosemary Anderson says the problem is that the first wave left people financially compromised.

“The problem is that from the first wave, people were financially compromised. The savings that hospitality businesses have had were eaten into. So, unfortunately, even though a lot of them are still trading, they are financially compromised. So any further shutdown or loss of income will be below. We really have to work hard to make sure that there isn’t a third wave and follow health and safety protocols so there is no spread of the virus and keep things as safe as possible.”