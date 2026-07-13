European Union to limit young children’s access to social media

The European Union (EU) say it will move to limit young children’s access to social media across the 27 member bloc.

The EU chief, Ursula von der Leyen, presented a paper from two experts recommending a tiered approach, with under-13s only ​allowed to use social media for limited periods under the ​supervision of parents, caregivers and teachers.

The curbs would be lifted ⁠gradually as teenagers get older.

Von der Leyen says children needed time in the real world and shape their own identity before an algorithm shapes them instead.

“It is up to the parents to decide when children get their first smartphone. What we already have, is a consensus that there needs to be a start date for the age children can join social media. The status quo, a world where we continue to allow big tech unrestricted access to our children, will only consign another generation to more mental harm, addiction and misery.”