Eugene Mthethwa confident Owen Ndlovu’s killers will be arrested

The Chairperson of the advocacy group Artists United, Eugene Mthethwa, says they are confident that the killers of former broadcaster and music rights activist Owen Ndlovu will be arrested.

Ndlovu’s body was found with gunshot wounds after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Speaking on the sidelines of Ndlovu’s funeral service in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, Mthethwa also called on artists to unite against exploitation.

“I have been trying to fight this battle, but what has been a hurdle is that artists are not united. In Owen, I found someone who is brave. Now I don’t have that person any more. We will follow up this case. But I’m trusting that [arrests] will happen,” explains Mthethwa.

VIDEO | Remembering music rights activist Owen Ndlovu: Eugene Mthethwa