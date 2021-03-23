Three people were killed in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay in unrest on Monday, including a 15-year-old boy, witnesses and news reports said.

The European Union and the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on individuals and groups linked to last month’s military coup in Myanmar as the repression of pro-democracy protesters by security forces reached what Germany’s foreign minister called “an unbearable” level.

The EU sanctions marked the 27-nation bloc’s most significant response since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb. 1. The 11 individuals targeted included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military and head of the junta that has taken power.

Washington had already sanctioned Min Aung Hlaing and the measures announced on Monday expanded the list of targets.

“The Burmese security forces’ lethal violence against peaceful protesters must end,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. “We continue to stand with the people of Burma.”

There was no immediate response from the junta, which has shown no sign so far of being swayed by international condemnation of its actions.

At least 250 people have been killed by security forces attempting to quell weeks of pro-democracy protests in towns and cities across the country, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Three people were killed in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay in unrest on Monday, including a 15-year-old boy, witnesses and news reports said.

The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s party was fraudulent – an accusation the electoral commission has rejected. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date and have declared a state of emergency.

Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, is being held in detention while an array of accusations have been levelled at her, including bribery. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.