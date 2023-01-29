EU Commission vice-President Josep Borrell says they will continue to give technical support to troops that are deployed in the region of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique to fight the Isis-linked unsurgency that has terrorised local communities.

Many have been killed while thousands have fled their homes.

Speaking to SABC News Borrell says they are assisting to build capacity after the Mozambican government asked for help.

This comes ahead of the SADeC Troika meeting in Namibia this week to discuss progress in the fight against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Borrell says Europe stands ready to help.

“We were in Mozambique because the Mozambique government asked us for support and we sent a training mission for Mozambican army and we provide 100 billion Euros to equip the SADC region. We support financially to the Mozambican army and we support financially to the SADC army.”