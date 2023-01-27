European Union (EU) Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell says EU will ensure that the Just Energy Transition is implemented in South Africa. The EU high-level delegation is in South Africa for a two-day visit for Ministerial Political Dialogue.

He says South Africa is the top strategic partner of the EU and strengthening relations for both parties is crucial.

VIDEO: EU-South Africa meeting of foreign ministers kicks off



South Africa is planning a Just Transition from carbon-based fuels like coal to renewable energy like wind and solar in the coming years as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions.

Borrell says commitment made at COP27 must be implemented.

“We are working towards the implementation of this Just Energy Transition partnership. I repeated many times that Energy Transition will be Just or will not happen. You have presented your investment plan at the last COP and we are fully supporting your vision for South Africa for shifting to a greener and cleaner future without leaving anyone behind,” says Borrell.

VIDEO: The European Union and South Africa seek to strengthen ties