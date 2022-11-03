European Union’s (EU) Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nabila Massrali says the EU welcomes the announcement of a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and Tigray.

EU has also congratulated both the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for their commitment and courage towards peace.

Ethiopia’s government and Tigray rebels agree to end all hostilities

The EU has also commended the African Union (AU) mediation and its observers, as well as the South African contribution and reaffirmed its readiness to support peace efforts going forward, led by the Ethiopians.

“It is very important to have this first implementation on the ground of the agreement which is extremely needed. The priority is, of course, to resume humanitarian access in all affected areas and to restore basic services particular in Tigray. Further negotiations of course are encouraged to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement and launch broader political talks.”

Ethiopia, Tigray rebels cease hostilities: Dr. Hafte Gebresilassie