Citrus farmers in Gamtoos Valley in the Eastern Cape say that the South African government must do more to bring an end to the European Union protocol that was passed last year.

The new measures require South African farmers to apply extreme cold treatment to all Europe-bound oranges and keep the fruits at temperatures of two degrees Celsius or lower for 25 days.

This is done to tackle the potential spread of an insect called the false codling moth, a pest native to sub-Saharan Africa, which feeds on fruits, including oranges and grapefruit.

VIDEO | Citrus farmers call on government to dispute the EU cold treatment: