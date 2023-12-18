EU adopts 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union Councilhas adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

This package focuses on imposing additional import and export bans on Russia, combating sanctions circumvention and closing loopholes, it said.

Among others, the 12th packages imposes the prohibition on the direct and indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia and introduces a new import ban on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which would impact annual imports worth of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), the EU added in the statement.

The package also added 140 additional individuals and entities as subject to asset freezes, including actors in the Russian military and defense industry, private military companies and includes actors from the IT sector.