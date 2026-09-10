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Etzebeth debunks talks that Boks not serious about game in America

  • Boks players
  • Image Credits :
  • @Springboks
Harry Olivier

There was talk after the Springboks took a 2-1 lead that South Africa have technically won the series on home soil, and that the match in Baltimore is a sort of exhibition for American audiences.

According to Eben Etzebeth, nothing can be further from the truth.

“I think it’s an amazing time we live in to be able to play a test match series against New Zealand for four in a row, I think it’s the ultimate test for any rugby player and to do it for three weekends in a row it’s been tough it’s been some bruising battles but we love every second of it.”

And while coaches grab headlines during the week, Etzebeth says he’s more focused on the players.

“Every All Blacks team I’ve played against is tough, they always make it tough obviously each coach has his own specialties and what he loves coaching for me every test match against them is a big challenge and that’s where I’ll leave my answer.”

Etzebeth will extend his Boks’ record to 146 tests when he plays on Saturday.

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