There is a growing concern among members of the public that a number of beaches in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal are not yet safe.

Recently, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced the reopening of some beaches that had environmental problems.

However, further tests have revealed that E. coli levels have spiked again after heavy rains.

Some opposition parties in the municipality are accusing the City of putting people’s lives at risk.

Two Umhlanga beaches reopened for swimming amid E. coli: Benoît Le Roy

The Durban North Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nicole Bollman believes the opening of the beaches is premature.

“A large amount of sewer reticulation system that was broken hasn’t yet been repaired. So, we’ve seen that there’s still an overflow of a massive amount of sewage going into our river systems. So, it just doesn’t make any sense that it would have happened the way it did,” says Bollman.

Durban beaches still contaminated with e.coli: DA and Action SA