Ethiopia’s Tigray region has run out of medical supplies such as vaccines, antibiotics and insulin, World Health Organization officials said on Friday, warning that many deaths were probably going unrecorded from preventable and treatable diseases.

The conflict that has pitted Ethiopia’s army against forces from the country’s northern region of Tigray has killed thousands, displaced millions and left thousands on the brink of famine. Peace talks are going on in South Africa.

The conflict has led to a de facto blockade that has lasted around two years, although some aid supplies reached communities between March and August during a temporary ceasefire which has since been broken.

Only about 9% of health facilities in Tigray are fully functional amid access constraints and fuel shortages, WHO officials told journalists in Geneva. Those that can still operate are resorting to using saline solutions to treat wounds and rags to dress them, they said.