Ethiopians in South Africa say poor service delivery, lack of opportunities for the youth and non-existent economic activities are some of the challenges facing the Kembata Tambaro region in southern Ethiopia.

A group of Ethiopian nationals based in South Africa demonstrated outside the country’s embassy in Pretoria. They want Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration not to neglect them.

Tensions are also high in the East African country after a suspected airstrike in Amhara, where over 20 people died this past weekend.

These Ethiopians were part of the protest in Pretoria.

“The Kembata tribe for 41 years, the government never give attention. Some they come to South Africa some to neighbouring countries…the government should ensure the dignity of its people, the human rights.”

A group of SA-based Ethiopian nationals march in Pretoria: