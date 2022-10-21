The Talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front are expected to take place in South Africa on Monday.

Thousands of Tigrayans have been killed while millions have fled the country due to the war in the Tigray region.

The government of Ethiopia has confirmed that it will send a delegation to the talks that are supposed to be facilitated by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This week the World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern about the challenges the people of Tigray are facing.

“There is no other situation Globally in which 6 million people are being kept under siege for almost 2 years. Banking, fuel, food, electricity, and health care are being used as weapons of war. Children are dying every day from malnutrition. My job is to draw the world’s attention to crises that are threatened the health of people. This is a health crisis for 6 million people and the world is not paying attention.”

Tigray peace talks to be held in SA on Monday: Sophie Mokoena