South Africa is hosting the warring factions in the Tigray conflict. The peace talks which have been convened to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the devastating conflict in the Tigray region started on Tuesday and will end on the 30th of October.

The region has seen many people killed, while others fled their homes since the conflict started two years ago.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are facilitating the peace talks.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the talks will take a week. Delegations from both the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front are in South Africa for the dialogue.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya media briefing:

As a country committed to the African Union’s objective of silencing guns South Africa is ready to serve as a host and provide assistance to the peace talks.

Such talks are in line with South Africa’s foreign policy objective of a secure and conflict-free continent.

There is no military solution to the conflict in Ethiopia. The only path forward is for the parties to pursue a negotiated settlement through peace talks. We must prevent the region from spiraling further out of control. There is no time to waste. pic.twitter.com/lBnOzmMd9K — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) October 21, 2022

