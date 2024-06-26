Ethekwini warns parties to remove their posters or pay a fine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Municipality has called on political parties to remove their election posters from the city’s street poles and other municipal infrastructure.

The municipality says parties failing to do so will be fined over R1000 rand per poster.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality says political parties must remove posters within 30 days after the date of the elections.

The deadline for the removal of the posters is this weekend or face a fine.

Political parties and independent candidates were allowed to have 8oo hundred posters per ward.