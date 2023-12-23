Ethekwini under billed around 49 000 customers for water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says it is trying to recover six-kiloliters of free, basic water from some of its residents who don’t qualify for it.

The City says a technical error led to the under- billing of about 49 000 customers whose properties are valued above R250 000. The City’s spokesperson Mandla Nsele says they are now looking to recover this amount and have sent the affected consumers adjusted bills.

“The billing adjustment relates to the six-kiloliter free basic water which was incorrectly applied to customers whose properties were above the threshold amount. According to our City’s Indigent Policy, all customers whose properties are above R250 000 in value are not eligible for 6-kiloliters of free water. However, due to a technical error, around about 49 000 whose properties are above the stipulated threshold were credited with the free basic water which the City is planning to recover from the said customers.”