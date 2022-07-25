The eThewkini Municipality in Durban says it will reintroduce rolling blackouts from next month.

The city has been excluded since April’s floods that claimed the lives of over 400 people in KwaZulu-Natal.

Municipal spokesperson Musa Mayisela says certain areas are expected to still be excluded from the power cuts because of highly compromised networks.

“Well, it has now been confirmed that eThekwini will reintroduce load shedding. This is as a result of the reduced contribution of the municipality in load shedding efforts since the April floods. Our city and Eskom are in continuous engagements to avert any further risks on the city’s electrical grid following extensive flood damage to electrical infrastructure.”

In the related video below, Eskom had said it would not implement rolling blackouts as the province dealt with devastating floods:

Possibility of rolling blackouts at short notice

Meanwhile, Eskom earlier on Monday warned that rolling blackouts may be implemented at short notice after five generating units tripped at the Kriel Power Station.

The power utility says the electrical fault is due to heavy mist conditions, which is under investigation.

Eskom says its teams are working to resolve the issue.