Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

eThekwini set to host key SADC delegation

SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SADC_News
Khalesakhe Mbhense

The Ethekwini municipality in KwaZul-Natal says it is ready to welcome hundreds of delegates who will attend the Southern African Development Community events.

SADC Industrialisation week starts on Sunday in Durban, and the week-long programme also serves as a key build-up to the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The mayor of the Ethekwini municipality Cyril Xaba says the city has put in all efforts to welcome and protect the delegates.

“As a city we are happy to host an event of this magnitude that will be focusing on various topics leading to the main event on the 16th of August. Really, the city’s profile is receiving a boost again on the continent and in the world as a whole”.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News