eThekwini set to host key SADC delegation

The Ethekwini municipality in KwaZul-Natal says it is ready to welcome hundreds of delegates who will attend the Southern African Development Community events.

SADC Industrialisation week starts on Sunday in Durban, and the week-long programme also serves as a key build-up to the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The mayor of the Ethekwini municipality Cyril Xaba says the city has put in all efforts to welcome and protect the delegates.

“As a city we are happy to host an event of this magnitude that will be focusing on various topics leading to the main event on the 16th of August. Really, the city’s profile is receiving a boost again on the continent and in the world as a whole”.