The eThekwini Municipality is appealing to residents not to panic as the city’s amended load shedding schedule comes into effect on Thursday.

The city was allowed reduced load shedding levels after severe damage to its infrastructure, caused by floods in April last year.

Head of electricity in the eThekwini Municipality, Maxwell Mthembu says the changes will be felt more by the industrial sector with prolonged hours during Stages 7 and 8.

“As from the 25th of May 2023 we are going back to load shedding starting with Stage 1. We have designed our schedule to move up to Stage 8. Some of our businesses which are industrial will start from Stage 7 to 8. Residential and commercial entities will start from Stage 1 to Stage 6 just like its happening now. Damaged substations in the likes of Toyota and other substations that been off since the floods will be excluded from load shedding from now going forward.”

VIDEO: Load shedding might reach Stage 8

Meanwhile, Durban fashion designer, Thabani Ngubane says he is worried about the impact of longer hours without electricity on his business.

“It is actually quite hectic, I am a businessman and this load shedding is affecting me big time. There are times when I can’t work and make money. When I can’t work, I can’t pay my colleagues. I am a fashion designer. This whole load shedding thing is bad. Sometimes we don’t even have water for several hours during the day. Without electricity I think the country is going down and people will start looting.”