Around 35 000 punters and fashionistas are preparing to descend to eThekwini for the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience this coming weekend.

There are just 4 Days to go until Africa’s Richest Horse Racing Event. Will we see you there? 🏇🏇 #HollywoodbetsDurbanJuly #HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/lEmTMITfSn — Hollywoodbets Durban July (@HWBDurbanJuly) June 28, 2022

The popular horseracing event will be held on 2 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse where attendees are guaranteed a fun-filled, relaxed, and safe experience.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says it’s all systems go.

“We are excited to host the July experience this year at a physical venue. We are even more excited about the economic spinoffs that this event is going to bring to the city. The estimated 35 000 people who will head to the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse are expected to spend R145 million, with the Gross Domestic Product in economic activity projected to be R362 million. An estimated 740 people within the tourism and hospitality as well as related value chains industry will get employment because of this event.’’

Mayor Kaunda said with the economic spin-offs expected, Durban is indeed “bouncing back”.

He said safety measures are in place and gave reassurance that everything will run smoothly on the big day.

Satellite venues, fashion

To provide visitors with a true authentic township experience, the city is extending the July experience to satellite venues.

This is also due to ticket sale restrictions at the main venue. The satellite venues include Magaba Lounge, Mojo’s Carwash and Shisanyama, Max’s Lifestyle, Under the Moon, and Maqaqa Lounge Lifestyle.

All five venues will feature a fashion element, entertainment, and online betting in a bid to offer a holistic July experience for patrons.

Kaunda said fashion remains an important part of the July experience.

He said local designers, especially emerging designers, will get massive exposure during the event when showcasing their collection that portrays this year’s theme ‘Show me the honey’.

Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle Event and Marketing Executive, says they are excited that the event is just four days away. He said it is the first July Experience to take place post-COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

“This is going to be a major event and prove beneficial to businesses. There are so many businesses that have been negatively impacted over the past two years when we held the event behind closed doors. It has come as a welcome relief that the horseracing, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism industries can once again benefit from the far-reaching revenues that are generated by the Hollywoodbets Durban July.”

Economic prospects

Meanwhile, with the recent COVID-19 relaxed measures that were announced, experts in the sector forecast that over one million tourists are expected to visit Durban during the winter season and that they will directly spend R1.45 billion, with the GDP contribution being R3.6 billion.

The season will result in the employment of over 7 000 people.

Kaunda said the tourism industry was the hardest hit by COVID-19. “We welcome the restriction upliftment. We are already seeing growing interest from visitors’ keen on visiting Durban,’’ he said.