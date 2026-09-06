eThekwini prepaid electricity purchase points all offline

The City of eThekwini says its external prepaid electricity vending system is currently down due to a technical fault. This means customers are unable to purchase prepaid electricity tokens through banking apps, retail outlets and mobile vending machines.

The municipality says the fault is linked to an internet service provider connectivity problem affecting third-party vending channels.

“This is being caused by an internet outage on the side of the vendor. The city is working to quickly resolve this in conjunction with the relevant vendors. Residents are urged to visit the Routunda Customer care Centre, which is located in 1 Jelf Taylor Crescent, Stamford Hill, where they will be able to buy relevant electricity tokens,” says Municipality spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila.

Mzila says residents are also urged to take note that this particular customer center only takes cash from and is open up until 19h00, on Sunday.

LGE 2026 | eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association executive member Jay Lovey Govender has criticised poor service delivery in the municipality, citing ongoing problems with the billing system, water supply and electricity services among the key challenges. pic.twitter.com/A3f59i88W6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 1, 2026

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