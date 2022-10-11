The eThekwini municipality is ready and open for business, says mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Kaunda was speaking at the United Cities in Local Government World Summit of Local and Regional Leaders where he signed a Memorandum with Jang Woo Lee, Mayor of the City of Daejeon in South Korea.

The MOU seeks to promote cooperation in strengthening co-operation and knowledge sharing in the mitigation of climate change disasters. Enhancing relations and facilitate information sharing, good practice and innovation in all aspects of service delivery and governance.

Improving skills; building managerial and technical capacity to improve productivity and promote the City as a premier destination for investment and tourism.

eThekwinu Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says, “As eThekwini Municipality, we want to be able to tap into the City of Daejeon’s capabilities in the areas of automobile, electronic products, and ICT to reduce unemployment in the City.”

He further said that the two cities will also strengthen cooperation and skills transfer in ICT to allow eThekwini Municipality to meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

“As part of our efforts of building a climate resilient city, we will also work with the city of Daejeon to share best practice in the area of climate change to ensure that we are better prepared to deal with disasters in the future,” said Mayor Kaunda.

Mayor Woo Lee committed that his administration will play their part to ensure that the partnership yields positive results and improves the lives of people of both cities.

Video – eThekwini municipality launches the reopening of its tourism industry: