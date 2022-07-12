The eThekwini Municipality says work to rebuild the Tongaat Water Treatment Plant that was washed away during the deadly floods earlier this year in KwaZulu-Natal has started.

The damage of the treatment plant had left many communities struggling to get water for months.

It is said the construction is expected to cost R31-million with 50% of the workforce for the project coming from the community.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the contractor that will be rebuilding the treatment plant was introduced to the community on Monday.

“Even the timeframe has been short circuited. The contractor is expected to finish this job within four months so that we are able to start delivering water to the communities. But we are also happy that we are working together with Othongathi Hullet who have also speedily responded to ensure that they repaired their roads, which made us to have no access after the floods to our own plan. So, the road has been completed and we are now starting to work. Today is the commencement date for the company to start working with the contractor that has been appointed…”

SAHRC probe

In May, the South African Human Rights Commission launched an investigation into the disruption of the water supply in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Frustration amongst residents in the area grew due to the lack of water supply following extensive damage to the water treatment plant due to the floods.

