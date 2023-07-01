The eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says they expect to have exceeded projections for spending at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Brett Crawford-trained ‘Winchester Mansion’ won the main race with jockey Kabelo Matsunyane.

Race favourite, ‘See it Again’ came through in second place with ‘Bless my Stars’ in third.

Chairperson of Economic Development in the eThekwini Municipality, Thembo Ntul, says the event attracted over 45 000 people into Greyville Racecourse.

He says accommodation facilities in the city are fully booked.

“At first, I must say that we had a projection of R65 million, but it looks like it will be R130 million. We were looking at the number of people of 48 000. It looks like we will go above that because people are still (arriving). It is looking good. Our hotels are full and everything is going well. We are very excited and as a city, we know that what has affected us in the past is not going to affect us now and we are (sure) that from now, some many good things in our GDP (will happen), job opportunities, but at the same time the economy of the city.”

Glitz and glamour at the Greyville racecourse for the Hollywoodbets Durban July:



Fashionistas were decked out in their finest interpretations of this year’s theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July, “Out of this World.”

Big, bold and absolutely, out of this world, designers, influencers and punters put their best fashion foot forward at this year’s Durban July. Some took the theme quite literally, designing ensembles with elements of planets and the galaxy.

Director of Duke Clothe your Soul says, Sanike Mngadi spoke to some of his designs trackside.

“Our inspiration, we took from this year’s theme ‘Out of this world’. We decided to dress this gentlemen that is coming out of this world. He is dressed in such a unique and very fashion-forward way, but he is also trying to adapt, trying to look like us, but he is more advanced than how we dress.”

Similarly, designer Dudu Ngubane says she has busy for weeks, finalising customised looks for her clients, hoping to steal the show.

“This dress, what inspired me about this dress is the planet Venus. Venus is the most hottest planet and if you go there it can crush you.

Several women also sported eye-catching headwear and fascinators.

Designer Abigail Paterson explains, “The fascinator is inspired by the ‘Out of this World’ theme. It is the colour satin and all the rings that you see around it, the glitter is for like anything space. Out of this world and milky-lane, that type of thing and the purple is just a nice space colour.”

Local models like Lungelo Buthelezi says being able to work at the race has been an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I am very excited about being here. It is a great privilege for me, as a young model, to actually be exposed to such things and experiencing different fashion, cultures and ethnicities.”